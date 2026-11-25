MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Pakistan is engaged in an ongoing dialogue with Russia on energy, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"Frankly speaking, the war in the Persian Gulf has once again demonstrated the need for alternative energy sources. Pakistan has always viewed Russia as a supplier of energy resources. We are in constant contact regarding this issue and maintain an ongoing dialogue," he said.

The ambassador also expressed hope that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen might be followed by some progress on the issue of sanctions.