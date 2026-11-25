MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian forces launched overnight strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against transport infrastructure facilities, military industry sites and sea vessels involved in supporting operations of the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the main details about the strikes.

Defense Ministry report

- Russian forces launched overnight drone strikes against transport infrastructure facilities, military industry sites and sea vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army’s operations, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, a 330 kV power substation that supplied electricity to enterprises of Ukraine’s military-indstrial sector was hit in the city of Zaporozhye.

- Russian forces also hit two locomotives in Dnepropetrovsk used to carry armament and military equipment.

- In addition, Russian forces hit a 330 kV electrical substation in Zelenodolsk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region that supported the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises.

- Russian forces also targeted an industrial facility in Snovsk in the Chernigov Region, where UAV components were manufactured.

- In addition, the Russian army struck a dry cargo vessel at the port of Chernomorsk that had transported military cargo to Ukraine.

- Russian troops struck facilities on the premises of a thermal power plant in Ukraine with Geran attack drones in response to Ukrainian attempts to attack Russia’s infrastructure, the Defense Ministry said.

Situation in Ukraine

- Power has been almost entirely cut off in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, the UNIAN news agency reported.

- The news agency said that, along with power outages, heating disruptions have also been reported.

- The massive power outage in Zaporozhye resulted from damage to an energy infrastructure facility, the Zaporozhyeoblenergo company said on its Telegram channel.

- The power grid emergency response plan has been activated.

- Power outages have also been reported across other settlements in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region.

- The number of people affected by the power outages has not been disclosed.

- A transport infrastructure facility was damaged in the Nikolayev Region in southern Ukraine, regional administration head Georgy Reshetilov said on Telegram.

- No information about the facility’s location or other details has been released.

- Several infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in southeastern Ukraine, regional administration head Alexander Ganzha reported on his Telegram channel.

- Ganzha said that infrastructure in Dnepropetrovsk and Zelenodolsk had sustained damage.

- An industrial enterprise was damaged in the Poltava Region in central Ukraine, regional administration head Vitaly Dyakovich said on Telegram.

- He noted that an explosion damaged the industrial enterprise in the region’s Poltava District, sparking a fire.

- An energy infrastructure facility was damaged in the Zhitomir Region in northern Ukraine, regional administration head Vitaly Bunechko said.

- According to the data, the facility is located in the Zhitomir District.

- Additionally, an enterprise in the region’s Korosten District was damaged.