GENEVA, November 25. /TASS/. The value of Russian assets frozen by Switzerland has climbed to 8.5 bln Swiss francs ($10.2 bln), Bloomberg reported.

The new figure marked an increase of 15% from April 2025 when it stood at 7.4 bln francs, as announced by Swiss authorities, the report said. The increase occurred as more assets were seized and the value of some of those holdings in gold climbed, the agency said.

Western nations slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia after the special military operation in Ukraine started. In addition to freezing Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, they prohibited all transactions related to the management of the Central Bank’s reserves and assets, as well as any transactions involving any legal entity, organization, or body acting on behalf of or at the direction of the Central Bank.

The European Union and G7 countries have frozen around 300 bln euros in Russian assets. Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that the use of these frozen Russian assets by European nations amounts to robbery, qualifies as a crime, and will be met with repercussions.