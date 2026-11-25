MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. At least two members of the Libyan National Army Navy were killed in a Ukrainian attack on the port of Benghazi on November 22, the country’s General Command said, according to Al Hadath television.

TASS has put together the key details about the consequences of the attack.

Drone strike

- Ukrainian drones struck the Libyan port of Benghazi on November 22.

- At least two members of the Libyan National Army Navy were killed in the Ukrainian attack on the port of Benghazi on November 22, the country’s General Command said on November 25, according to Al Hadath television.

Libya’s response

- Vice Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Musa al-Koni said after Ukraine claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack that Kiev’s actions constituted a declaration of war against Libya.

- According to the official, the attack on the port of Benghazi and its vital facilities resulted in civilian casualties and damage.

- The official called the incident a violation of international norms and agreements, as well as a direct infringement on Libya’s sovereignty, security and stability.

- Al-Koni announced plans to take immediate legal and diplomatic measures at the regional and international levels, particularly by referring the case to the International Court of Justice, the Security Council and relevant international organizations to ensure accountability for those responsible.

- He also called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting over the attack and place Vladimir Zelensky to a terrorism list.

- Al-Koni also called for an international investigation into the attack to identify those responsible and introduce measures to prevent such actions in the future.

- The Foreign Ministry of Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity called for an official explanation from Ukraine over its military operations near Benghazi.

- The ministry voiced deep concern over and condemned Zelensky’s statements that Ukraine had conducted military operations near Benghazi on November 22.

- The ministry also stressed "the need to establish all the circumstances surrounding the operations, including any possible use of Libya’s territory or facilities for planning and carrying out the operations or providing logistics support, and take the necessary diplomatic and legal measures based on the investigation's results."

International reaction

- Allegations that the Ukrainian naval drones that attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi had been launched from Albania are false, the Southeastern European nation’s Foreign Ministry said, commenting on media reports.

- Qatar’s authorities firmly condemned the attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi, for which Kiev claimed responsibility. Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansar said that such activities could undermine stability in the country.

- He emphasized that Doha supported Libya’s sovereignty and stability, and the Libyan people’s desire for security.

- International organizations, especially the UN Security Council, must strongly condemn the acts of terrorism Ukraine carried out in Libya, Leonid Ivlev, a member of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, told TASS.

- The African Union voiced concern over and denounced the November 22 attacks on the port of Benghazi and off Libya’s coast, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said.

- The African Union urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could pull the African country further into external conflicts.

- Danilo Della Valle, a member of the European Parliament representing Italy’s Five Star Movement, said that the European Commission and the Italian authorities must condemn the attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi, for which Kiev had claimed responsibility.

- According to the lawmaker, "Zelensky and his European partners seek to take the war to the Mediterranean Sea."

- Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini expressed concern about the attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi, for which Kiev claimed responsibility.

- He stressed that the conflict must not spread to other regions, including North Africa.

- Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani discussed Kiev’s latest actions in other regions with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrey Sibiga, voicing concern over these developments.

- He told Sibiga that it was particularly important for Italy to continue efforts to resolve the conflict with Russia and prevent it from spreading to other regions, including the Mediterranean Sea.