TEHRAN, November 25. /TASS/. Two oil tankers caught fire after striking mines in the southern and eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz, the naval force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.

"Two vessels violating navigation rules hit mines in the southern and eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz," the Tasnim news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Fire consequently broke out in the engine rooms of both ships.

The IRGC Navy warned shipowners and tanker operators that transiting restricted areas posed a serious threat to the lives of crew members and the safety of vessels.