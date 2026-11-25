MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Middle East region needs a security architecture, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS, adding that work in this direction is already underway.

"There is an understanding of the need to create a regional security architecture now, and we are working in this direction," he said.

Commenting on the recent visit to Iran by representatives of the Mecca Pact countries (Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia) to discuss ways to de-escalate regional tensions amid the standoff between Washington and Tehran, the diplomat noted that the world has changed over the past two years after two conflicts in the Middle East, and in the case of Iran, the issue concerns the right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.