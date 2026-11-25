MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.84% to 2,312.45 and 886.58 points, respectively, as the main trading session started on Wednesday, according to trading data as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.65 kopecks compared to previous closing to 12.3065 rubles.

As of 9:30 a.m. Moscow time (6:30 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.63% at 2,317.51 and 888.52 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.6 kopecks at 12.296 rubles.

The MOEX Index edged down by 0.38% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,323.96 points.