MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for December 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has dropped below $40 per troy ounce for the first time since August 29, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 8:55 a.m. Moscow time (5:55 a.m. GMT), the silver price was down by 1.98% at $39.975 per troy ounce.

By 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT), the price of silver had extended losses to 2.06% as it traded at $39.94 per troy ounce.