MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Two NATO reconnaissance aircraft were detected on Wednesday morning over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, a source in air traffic control services told TASS.

"Two reconnaissance aircraft were spotted over the Black Sea, flying over neutral waters in the southern part of the sea," the source said. According to him, the aircraft include a US-registered Bombardier ARTEMIS II, which regularly operates in the area, arriving from its permanent base in Constanta, Romania. "This aircraft has been flying over the sea from west to east and back for the second time since the beginning of the week," the source noted. In addition, a Beech King Air 350ER aircraft, partly employed for reconnaissance purposes, is also operating over neutral waters.

Earlier, the source also said that since the beginning of the year, the Bombardier ARTEMIS II has completed 79 multi-hour flights over the Black Sea. It was first detected in this area on January 3, and flew most frequently in April, August, and October, a total of eight times per month. Besides the Black Sea, the reconnaissance aircraft periodically flies over the central regions of the Baltic states, the southwestern Mediterranean, and the area around Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.