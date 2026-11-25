MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov focused on the Libyan attack on the port of Benghazi and a potential visit by European negotiators to Moscow in his Wednesday news briefing.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Russian presidential spokesman.

On president’s upcoming meetings

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will host a state reception at the Kremlin later on Wednesday in honor of Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, who is paying a state visit to Russia, Peskov revealed: "The Kremlin leg of the state visit of Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah and his talks with President Putin will begin shortly. There will be an official welcoming ceremony at the Kremlin, the presentation of the two countries’ delegations, one-on-one talks and broader negotiations, as well as statements for the media. The two heads of state will adopt a joint declaration following the talks. And the Russian president will also host a state reception in the Kremlin’s Palace of the Facets in honor of the distinguished guest."

- On Wednesday evening, the Russian leader will receive his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Kremlin, Peskov continued: "In the evening, Kazakh President [Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev will be at the Kremlin, and a separate meeting, talks with President Putin will take place. The two presidents will have lunch together."

- On November 26, Putin and Tokayev will attend a forum on artificial intelligence (AI), according to Peskov.

On Europeans potentially coming to Moscow

- There is no concrete information at the moment about a possible visit by a European delegation to Moscow, Peskov said: "I can’t tell you anything specific yet."

- "The only thing I can say is that the day before yesterday we heard a statement from Brussels saying that the Europeans have allegedly decided not to engage in any bilateral contacts. There was such a public statement," he added.

No foreign boots in Ukraine

- Russia views the deployment of any foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory as unacceptable, the Kremlin spokesman reiterated: "This is something that is absolutely inadmissible and unacceptable to the Russian side - the deployment of any foreign contingents on Ukrainian soil."

- European capitals have repeatedly proposed sending troops to Ukraine, but Russia is vehemently against that, the presidential spokesman warned: "We know that European capitals, including Brussels, have on many occasions announced plans to deploy troops [to Ukraine]. This is something that is absolutely unacceptable to Moscow."

On Boris Johnson’s destructive role

- Peskov noted that Russia was well aware of Boris Johnson’s destructive stance, as the former British prime minister threw a wrench into agreements that could have prevented the special military operation being launched: "He is the man who prevented the war from coming to an end in 2022. And he continues to maintain a far-from-peaceful attitude, to put it mildly."

On Abu Dhabi talks

- The Kremlin refuses to make the content of the recent trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi public, Peskov said: "I would not like to comment on the content of newspaper articles about matters discussed at the peace talks now. We have repeatedly said that we are not going to make those matters public."

On special military operation

- The Russian military will do everything necessary to achieve the objectives of the special military operation, Peskov assured reporters: "Everything that needs to be done as part of the special military operation to achieve the goals set before us will be done."

On Ukrainian attack on Libyan port

- As regards Libya’s intention to take action against Kiev in connection with a terrorist attack at the port of Benghazi, no state just sits on its hands after an attempt is made on the lives of its military personnel, Peskov said: "Naturally, no state leaves an attempt on the lives of its military personnel unpunished.".