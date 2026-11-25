MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence on December 29, 2025, thwarted efforts to establish a demilitarized zone in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the French magazine Le Point. An excerpt from the interview was reported by the BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko noted that the creation of a demilitarized zone within Ukrainian territory had previously been under consideration.

"Putin realized - and I know this for a fact - that the Ukrainians - or, in other words, the West - cannot be trusted in this matter. I do not believe Zelensky would have dared to strike Putin’s residence had it not been approved in Europe. That is his [Vladimir Putin’s] view. Had this act not taken place, the war would have already come to a halt along the line of contact. It would then have been possible to continue negotiations regarding where the border should be drawn and other related details. Anything is possible during the negotiation process," he said.