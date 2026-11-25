MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump averted World War III, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point.

"If things had continued the way they were going under [former US President Joe] Biden, we would probably have been dealing with an expanded conflict. Even if not World War III, but still, you, NATO countries, would have been dragged into the war. However, he prevented that," the Belarusian leader noted.

Lukashenko also emphasized that the US president had not yet exhausted his capabilities.