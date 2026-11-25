TEHRAN, November 25. /TASS/. Iran’s military has tightened control and monitoring of the Strait of Hormuz following orders from the commander-in-chief, Army Spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said.

"The army’s preparedness is now higher than it used to be, and stricter control and monitoring are being carried out in the Strait of Hormuz on the basis of the commander-in-chief’s order," Iran’s Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

Akraminia pointed out that in recent weeks, vessels transiting the strait without coordinating with the Iranian armed forces had faced major risks, including striking mines. He added that the army had been able to improve its control over the waterway by using advanced systems, upgrading older ones, and bolstering its combat capabilities.

On Tuesday, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami ordered the Navy command to tighten restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz day by day until the United States met Tehran’s seven conditions.