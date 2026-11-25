MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has supported Moscow's position that negotiations on Ukraine should focus on achieving lasting peace rather than a temporary ceasefire.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Moscow wanted peace with Kiev that would last for centuries, not a truce.

"That's very well put! There should be no truce; peace must last for centuries. So let's reach an agreement and sign a deal that will last for centuries," Lukashenko said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point. An excerpt was published by BelTA.