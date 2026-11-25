MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Stanislaw Wziatek, Polish Deputy National Defense Minister, warned of a crisis that could pose a war threat if his republic breaks off diplomatic ties with Russia.

"Not severing diplomatic contacts is key," the senior Polish military official said in an interview with Polskie Radio 24. "Expelling the [Russian] ambassador is actually very near to making these relations so tense that this actually poses a war threat," he added.

According to Wziatek, if diplomatic relations with Russia are severed, Poland "could expect that the other side will respond in kind, causing the [Polish] ambassador and almost the entire diplomatic mission [in Russia] to cease operating normally."

On November 24, Russian Ambassador Georgy Mikhno was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs over an alleged incursion into Polish airspace by Russia. A strongly worded diplomatic note was handed to the Russian ambassador, ministry spokesman Maciej Wewior said.

Mikhno was appointed Russian Ambassador to Poland by a presidential decree on March 3. In December 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin relieved Makhno’s predecessor, Sergey Andreyev, of his duties.