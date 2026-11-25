MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he does not rule out the possibility of withdrawing Russian missiles, which may be equipped with nuclear warheads, from the country.

"Anything is possible during negotiations. I do not rule out such options. The main thing is that there be peace. As for what weapons are there and who will withdraw them where, that may, in fact, be the main reason for this peace. Therefore, I am in favor of any decision," Lukashenko said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point. The BelTA news agency quoted an excerpt from the interview.