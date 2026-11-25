MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian media have extensive experience in implementing new solutions, and China intends to deepen media cooperation with Russia, Executive Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee Hu Heping said at the seventh Russia-China Media Forum.

"We hope that Chinese and Russian media will continue organizing such events, exchanging views and sharing more about each other’s culture and national identity," Hu Heping said. "Russian media have recently created a large amount of new content and new solutions. Russian media have rich new experience. We intend to continue deepening cooperation with Russian media."

The seventh Russia-China Media Forum is being held by TASS and Xinhua, the two countries’ news agencies. More than 200 representatives of major media organizations and federal and regional news outlets, heads of relevant government agencies and experts are taking part in the forum at the Russia National Center. Russia and China have alternated as hosts of the event since 2015. This year’s theme is "Media Transformation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: New Challenges and Responses in Russia and China.".