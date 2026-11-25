MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia are becoming "ever closer," and it is necessary to seek new ways to advance bilateral cooperation, Hu Heping, Executive Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, said at the 7th Russia-China Media Forum.

"We are marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between our two countries. What does this signify? It means that the relationship between us is growing ever closer. We must face challenges together and walk the path of development together in this new era. We need to promote new modes of cooperation and organize new initiatives," he noted.

The 7th Russia-China Media Forum is organized by the two nations' news agencies - TASS and Xinhua. The event is taking place at the National Center Russia and is attended by over 200 representatives from leading media organizations, federal and regional news outlets, as well as heads of relevant government departments and experts. The forum has been held alternately in Russia and China since 2015. The central theme of this year’s forum is Media Transformation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: New Challenges and Solutions in Russia and China.