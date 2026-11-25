MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping once again showed the world an example of a dialogue based on mutual trust and equality, Alexey Gromov, First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff said at a plenary session of the 7th Russia-China Media Forum.

"The recent meeting between the Russian president and the Chinese president on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen deserves special attention; our leaders once again demonstrated to the world a model of dialogue based on mutual trust and equality," Gromov emphasized.

He expressed his conviction that it is precisely thanks to the constructive stance taken by the heads of the two states that Russia and China are able to successfully cooperate on the most complex issues on the international agenda.