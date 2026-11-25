BELGOROD, November 25. /TASS/. Crews operating attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Russian Battlegroup North’s 71st Guards Division, part of the 14th Army Corps, have destroyed more than 40 Ukrainian ground robotic systems in the Kharkov Region since the beginning of November, the unit commander, whose call sign is Svat, told TASS.

"UAV crews from the 71st Division destroyed more than 40 enemy ground robotic systems in November. Ground-based robots are used by the enemy to transport ammunition, provisions, and other supplies to isolated enemy groups. Reconnaissance and strike drones, whose operators are on round-the-clock duty to locate and identify targets, give priority to the destruction of this equipment," he said.

Ground robotic systems are usually destroyed either by bombing or ramming. "Today, ground-based drones are the enemy’s only means of supplying their scattered groups with ammunition and provisions by any means. Therefore, we are giving particular attention to locating and eliminating this type of target within our area of responsibility. Moreover, it is important not only to destroy the system itself but also to identify the command post from which these types of systems are operated, and our crews have already become quite proficient at it," the officer added.