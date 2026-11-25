MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The US suspends Ukraine aid as EU divisions over Kiev support widen; Washington is poised to intensify pressure on Tehran; and the US seeks to restore military ties with Syria. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

The Pentagon has postponed the delivery of 60 interceptor missiles to Kiev. Earlier this summer, Vladimir Zelensky claimed that US military supplies had fallen sharply. Experts interviewed by Izvestia regard the delay as a sign of dwindling Western stockpiles and an indication that Washington is seeking to turn aid to Ukraine into a tool of domestic and foreign policy.

Kamran Gasanov, doctor of political science at the University of Salzburg and senior lecturer at the Friendship University of Russia and the Financial University under the Russian Government, identified three reasons for the Pentagon’s decision to postpone interceptor missile deliveries to Ukraine. First, the United States has a limited number of air defense missiles left and may need them after the New Year, when a new military operation could be launched, according to US President Donald Trump. The second reason is the need to exert pressure on Zelensky. "The third reason is to please Russia. All these diesel deals and compliments to Putin are aimed at creating a positive atmosphere for talks," the analyst explained.

Following their November midterm defeat, Republicans are preparing to cede control of the US Congress. Democrats intend to investigate decisions made by the Trump administration, including its military operation against Iran. For this reason, the outgoing Republican majority is seeking to pass legislation crucial to the defense industry and the military on its own terms: if Democrats want guarantees for Kiev, they must abandon new mechanisms for overseeing the White House and the Pentagon, said Yelena Panina, director of the Institute for International Political and Economic Strategies (RUSSTRAT).

Meanwhile, the European Union is becoming increasingly split over further funding for Ukraine, Izvestia notes. Some EU member states are not only unwilling to provide additional funds to Kiev but are also unable to offer security guarantees after the conflict ends, a member of the European Parliament told the newspaper.

Growing financial disagreements within the European Union stem primarily from the economic difficulties facing European countries and voters’ demands for solutions to domestic problems, political scientist Yury Svetov explained. Against this backdrop, right-wing forces opposed to aid for Ukraine are gaining popularity in a number of countries.

Washington may exploit allegations of Iranian involvement in cyberattacks on ships as a pretext for increasing pressure on Tehran, experts interviewed by Izvestia said. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities are unwilling to return to negotiations until all their demands are met, including the lifting of sanctions and the unfreezing of assets. Washington is short on time, as the new Congress could significantly hamper President Donald Trump’s campaign against Iran after it takes office in January.

The United States may use any allegations, including those involving cyberattacks, to step up pressure on Tehran, Konstantin Blokhin, leading researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Center for Security Studies, believes.

So far, however, the White House has been unable to compel its opponent to make concessions. Iran’s leadership does not trust the United States and Israel because it sees no genuine indications that they are ready to abandon their goal of destroying Tehran’s military and political might. This is why Iran has no incentive to make concessions, Grigory Lukyanov, deputy head of the Department of Oriental Studies at the State Academic University for the Humanities, pointed out.

Iran has been facing constant shifts in US rhetoric, Yegor Toropov, American studies expert and analyst at the Higher School of Economics, added. According to him, Washington keeps switching between conciliatory hints about the need for dialogue and threats to restart its military campaign.

The situation could change following the November elections in the US, in which Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, experts assert that the shift in the balance of power in the US Congress will not change the White House’s Middle East policy in the long term. The Democratic Party also regards Israel as a key ally and Tehran as a regional threat, Blokhin explained.

Donald Trump is highly likely to launch targeted strikes on Iranian infrastructure while insisting that Tehran come to the negotiating table. In addition, the US president will also continue pursuing a policy of economically isolating Tehran, Blokhin added.

The United States plans to deploy service members to Syria to train local personnel in mine clearance. This could mark Washington’s first training mission on Syrian soil since the armed opposition seized power in the country in December 2024, Vedomosti reports, citing Western media.

With a presence in Syria, the Americans will be able to balance the situation on the ground and prevent other major actors from entering the country, Ivan Bocharov, program manager at the Russian International Affairs Council, said.

Washington and Damascus are both interested in developing ties, but numerous obstacles hinder actual military cooperation, Nikolay Sukhov, senior researcher at the Center for Middle East Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, pointed out. Mutual distrust remains between the parties, while Washington’s Middle East policy tools, which include the use of military force and interference in the domestic affairs of countries, often trigger a sharply negative reaction in Arab society, the Middle East expert explained.

US military assistance with personnel training, equipment supplies and the establishment of modern law enforcement agencies is in high demand among the Syrian leadership, Sukhov added. However, Damascus has almost no resources to fund large-scale defense cooperation. "That said, such projects are possible primarily if the United States agrees to finance them," the expert noted.

The US, in turn, views Syria as an additional base in its efforts to contain Iran, Sukhov stressed. "Besides, US companies are interested in Syria’s oil and gas reserves and phosphate industry. In theory, the Americans could focus on demining activities in areas where oil fields are located and key infrastructure routes pass. In short, US-Syrian military cooperation is possible but it is unlikely to become large-scale," the expert emphasized.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to European countries, including the United Kingdom and Turkey, dropped by 16% in October compared with the same period last year, Vedomosti writes, citing a report by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). Analysts attribute the decline in imports to reduced LNG supplies from Qatar due to the conflict in the Middle East and the diversion of exports from Russia’s Yamal LNG plant to Asia.

The Yamal LNG facility began shifting supplies from Europe to Asia amid the European Union’s plans to phase out Russian LNG imports, said Kirill Bakhtin, head of the Center for Russian Stock Analysis at BCS World of Investment, and Ivan Timonin, senior manager at the Implementa consulting company.

High prices are another factor behind the decline in LNG imports to the EU, as they are weighing down industrial demand for gas, according to Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian Government, and Finam analyst Sergey Kaufman.

Prospects for a significant increase in European LNG imports will remain limited in the coming months due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and high gas prices, Timonin and Yushkov pointed out. Meanwhile, the European Union will not be able to cut imports further because it needs to replenish stocks in its underground gas storage facilities, Kaufman and Bakhtin noted. Even if the coming winter is mild, the EU will begin the next year with storage facilities only 20% full, Kaufman predicts.

Abandoning Russian LNG supplies will not pose a problem for the EU if exports from Qatar return to normal and the United States boosts its supplies, the expert noted. However, the risk of further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East remains, he warned. In that case, the EU market could face "a perfect storm," with prices remaining elevated throughout the year, Yushkov said.

Disruptions in oil supplies from the Middle East and the easing of US sanctions have enabled Russia to broaden its export destinations. Russian seaborne oil supplies to non-traditional markets increased by 74% year-on-year in the January-October period, according to Argus estimates based on preliminary data from Vortex and Kpler. The share of countries such as Egypt, Brunei, Syria, the Philippines and Sri Lanka in Russian oil exports climbed to 8% this year, Kommersant notes.

Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian Government, points out that unlike major importers, Southeast Asian countries lack significant strategic reserves that would allow them to stabilize the market, compelling them to purchase oil amid supply disruptions. Meanwhile, competition is growing in China and India, particularly due to increased supplies from Saudi Arabia, which could have led Russia to diversify its export destinations.

Sergey Frolov, managing partner at NEFT Research, notes that non-traditional markets serve as a "valve" for diverting surplus oil volumes amid changing demand in China and India. However, in the expert’s view, the scope for further expansion of export destinations remains limited.

The analyst specified that tighter sanctions on the shadow fleet and longer delivery routes were driving up delivery costs. In addition, many Southeast Asian nations are wary of secondary sanctions and unwilling to sign long-term contracts. As a result, spikes in regional demand for Russian oil often stem from shortages of other types of crude rather than an increase in consumption.

Andrey Polishchuk, senior oil and gas industry analyst at Euler, says that the diversification of export destinations will depend on competition for markets with other oil producers, primarily those in the Middle East. One way or another, India and China are expected to remain the main importers of Russian oil, he concluded.

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