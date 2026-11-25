MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. There is no concrete information at the moment about a possible visit by a European delegation to Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I can’t tell you anything specific yet," Peskov told journalists at a press briefing.

"The only thing I can say is that the day before yesterday we heard a statement from Brussels saying that the Europeans have allegedly decided not to engage in any bilateral contacts. That was a public statement," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 19 that Moscow had sent a proposal to European countries through diplomatic channels to clarify their positions on ensuring regional security. According to the head of state, Russia will then decide on the format for further dialogue.

On November 23, Russia intends to initiate dialogue with the Europeans to determine the extent to which they are prepared to contribute to a peace process, rather than to the continuation of the war, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He was commenting on reports suggesting that European envoys might be willing to travel to Moscow for talks on Ukraine, provided they are guaranteed full participation in the peace process.