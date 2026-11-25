PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. The European Union has provided Ukraine with €235 billion since the conflict began, but additional funding is needed, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, urging an immediate increase in financial support for Kiev.

Speaking at a European Parliament session, the Commission president said the amount provided so far was insufficient. She warned that Ukraine would face a €70 billion funding gap next year, even after receiving €90 billion under the EU's 2026-2027 program.

The EU official said the European Commission had proposed allocating an additional €45 billion to Kiev, including €20 billion in budget support and €25 billion for military needs. The remaining €25 billion should come from partner countries, including the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada and Japan. The Commission planned to work with them to cover Ukraine's outstanding needs, she added.

Von der Leyen said she wanted to "end the war" and that, to this end, the European Commission would continue increasing arms supplies to Kiev and introducing new sanctions on Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to the Kiev regime only serve to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.