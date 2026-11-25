MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he does not rule out the possibility of withdrawing Russian missiles - which could be equipped with nuclear warheads - from his country.

In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, he remarked that US leader Donald Trump is likely to take actions during his upcoming two-year term that will come as quite a shock. An excerpt from the interview was reported by the BelTA news agency.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Belarusian president.

European Security Architecture

There can be no security architecture in Europe without Russia: "One must never think that way. There can be no structure and no security in Europe without the East - without Russia."

Europeans should not operate on the premise that there is nothing to discuss with Russia: "Under no circumstances should one proceed from such a premise [that there is nothing to discuss with Russia]. That is my point of view."

Settlement in Ukraine

The negotiation process regarding Ukraine should aim not merely for a truce, but for a lasting peace: "No truce - future peace must be one that lasts for ages."

The elites in both Ukraine and Russia understand that "an agreement must be reached": "I know that people are tired - not just in Ukraine and Russia, but also over there in Europe, and here as well. Everyone is tired of this."

Europe is controlling Vladimir Zelensky and has no wish to end the Ukrainian conflict - a stance that is dangerous for the Europeans themselves: "From my perspective, you do not want to end this war or prevent an escalation. This is the most dangerous thing - for the Europeans, and for us as well. An escalation would be a catastrophe."

The parties involved in the negotiations on Ukraine are putting forward maximalist demands, as these talks are only just beginning: "This is the start of negotiations, you see? That is why everyone is demanding the maximum from one another. You [European politicians] are saying, 'We will define the [European security] architecture here without Russia; we don't need Russia,' and so on."

Belarus's Position

The possibility of withdrawing Russian nuclear-capable missiles from Belarus has not been ruled out, should it prove necessary for the sake of peace: "Anything is possible during the negotiation process. I do not rule out such options. The main thing is to have peace. As for what weapons are involved or where they might be moved - that could well be the key to achieving that peace. Therefore, I am open to any solution."

Speculation regarding bellicose plans on the part of Belarus is complete nonsense: "It is absolute nonsense, and the experts know this. They propagate [theories about Belarus’s involvement] for the sake of the media. However, should you choose to wage war against us - whether from Ukraine or Poland - we will be compelled to defend ourselves."

"We have never served as a base for Russia to launch an attack on Ukraine."

"We have no intention of getting drawn into a war. Not to mention the internal consequences - which would be even worse. We cannot afford to get involved in a war, because it would mean destruction."

The Evolution of the Conflict in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine is acute, and the situation there could "take a radical turn" as early as tomorrow - potentially involving NATO forces. "An escalation is possible. When a war is on, anything can happen. That is why I am telling you: one must absolutely not assume that tomorrow will look the same as today. It will not be the same. This is my analysis - and not mine alone; experts are convinced of this. Therefore, an agreement must be reached today."

Should the conflict in Ukraine continue, Russian forces will reach the borders of Donbass. "If the war continues, they [Russian forces] will reach the borders of Donbass - that is the premise we must proceed from, assuming the escalation I mentioned does not occur."

A Ukrainian drone nighttime attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence on December 29, 2025, derailed efforts to establish a demilitarized zone in Ukraine. "Putin realized - and I know this for a fact - that the Ukrainians - or, in other words, the West - cannot be trusted. I do not believe Zelensky would have dared to strike Putin’s residence without approval from Europe. That is his [Vladimir Putin’s] view. Had this act not taken place, the war might have already come to a halt along the line of contact, and it would have been possible to continue negotiations regarding where the border should be drawn and how things would be arranged. In the course of negotiations, anything is possible."

Trump’s Policy

Over the next two years of his presidency, American leader Donald Trump is set to deliver some truly significant - and perhaps startling - moves: "Should Trump just limp along for the next two years? Certainly not; he has two years of work to do. And mark my words: in these two years, Trump is going to pull off things that will leave everyone stunned."

The US stance on Ukraine may hinge on how the negotiation process unfolds: "If the Americans see that Russia is stalling the process, they will provide Ukraine with weapons - just as they did under [former President Joe] Biden. They’ll supply funds, armaments, and ramp up NATO’s involvement. Conversely, if America sees that Zelensky - while running around Europe - is the one stalling the process, they won’t provide any weapons or money at all. The Europeans wouldn’t be able to handle that on their own. Furthermore, [US President Donald Trump] will likely exert even more pressure on the Europeans than he already is exerting."

Trump has averted a Third World War: "Had things continued as they were under Biden - a scenario that cannot be ruled out for the future - we might well have seen an escalation of this conflict. Even if it didn’t lead to a full-blown Third World War, you - the NATO members - would have already been dragged into this conflict. He prevented that."

Putin and Trump

Vladimir Putin is a shrewd and intelligent politician who does not deny the existence of the Ukrainian people or their state: "He is a shrewd, intelligent politician. I have never heard Putin deny the existence of the Ukrainian people. He doesn’t even deny the Ukrainian state; that is his own, deeply held conviction. On the contrary, he maintains that we were, and will remain, together. I, too, hold that same view."

"I sincerely wished Trump success and said, 'Donald, don't rush things when dealing with Putin.' Even though they were already in talks, I offered him some advice on how to conduct himself: 'Donald, don't pressure Putin - it’s pointless.' Putin understands exactly what the United States of America is."

The Roots of the Conflict

During Boris Yeltsin’s presidency, Russia was weakened and forced to accept NATO’s eastward expansion: "Russia had no choice but to agree to it. It was in a weakened state and had other, more pressing concerns. I was on very close friendly terms with Yeltsin; we were quite intimate and discussed these issues constantly."

In 2019, the Ukrainian people should have elected someone with experience, rather than Vladimir Zelensky, who has "made many mistakes."

Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko bears more responsibility for the conflict with Russia than Vladimir Zelensky does: "Poroshenko is more to blame for this than Zelensky. Zelensky simply inherited the situation. Poroshenko failed to follow through on what had been agreed upon in Minsk. They set out to deceive Russia - and us, too, for that matter."

Relations with France

Belarus stays in touch - albeit indirectly - with French leader Emmanuel Macron, and the two sides discuss the prospect of peace: "We are in touch with your president - indirectly, of course - through phone calls, meetings between our respective delegations, and so on. We talk about peace." The French authorities' response to recent street protests did not align with the democratic principles that the country had previously sought to impose on others, including Belarus: "During these demonstrations, you arrested more people than the number of those detained in our country - an action for which you had criticized us (following the 2020 events in Belarus - TASS). Your own media outlets showed the actual footage. People were beaten by the dozens, and hundreds were taken into custody. Yet, that is not how 'democrats' behave."