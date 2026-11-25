MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Ukraine should not have banned the Russian language and allowed people to be burned alive in Odessa.

"Ukrainians should not have burned Russian people alive in Odessa, as happened at the time, and banned the Russian language," Lukashenko said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point. An excerpt of the conversation was published by BelTA.

He said the confrontation had multiple underlying causes, but was largely fueled by the tragic events in Odessa in 2014 and Ukraine's state policy on the Russian language.