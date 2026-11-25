MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The United States is ruling out deploying troops and military bases in Ukraine as part of post-war security guarantees, the Kyiv Independent reported, citing "sources familiar with the negotiations."

It noted that American negotiators spoke about this privately. This led to a schism between Washington, Kiev, and European allies over what exactly security guarantees should include.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Vladimir Zelensky told allies that he does not understand what US commitments would mean without troops or bases in the country. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that any post-war security guarantees for Ukraine must be acceptable to Russia, the publication recalls.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine would mean a continuation of the conflict.