MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian troops struck sites producing and storing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground robotic systems of the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites producing and storing unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic systems, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,050 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,050 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 110 troops and three motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 150 troops and 13 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 345 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 220 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 15 troops and five motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 110 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kolodeznoye, Mikhailovskoye and Novosyolovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vakalovshchina, Katerinovka, Korenek, Novaya Sloboda and Petrovskoye in the Sumy Region and the city of Sumy, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 110 personnel and three motor vehicles in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vasilevka, Maleyevka, Monachinovka, Nechvolodovka, Osadkovka and Smorodkovka in the Kharkov Region and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, five motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 13 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel and 13 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Belozerskoye, Verovka, Kuritsino, Lvovka, Mikhailovka, Novoviktorovka, Novokrivorozhye and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 345 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued their advance deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades, an assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka, Pokrovskoye and Tsikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novoivanovka, Novonikolayevka, Novorozovka and Schastlivoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 15 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 15 Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kamyshevakha and Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 15 Ukrainian military personnel and five motor vehicles were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 863 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 863 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 863 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 298,013 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,771 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,986 field artillery guns and mortars and 78,013 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.