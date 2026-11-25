MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. There is always a basis for negotiations with Ukraine; Russia keeps the door open and intends to continue them Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments to the newspaper Izvestia.

"There is always a basis for negotiations, they must be conducted patiently. President Putin has spoken about this repeatedly - we are open to negotiations and intend to continue them. As long as we have not yet achieved the goals we have set for ourselves through negotiations, we will continue the special military operation," he stated.