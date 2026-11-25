MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he supports bringing European countries into negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine.

"I stand firmly on this," he said in an interview with Le Point, answering a question about whether European countries should "sit at the negotiating table" on Ukraine. "And I talked about this at the last meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] and government officials who are involved in these negotiations on the Russian side.

"The future of Europe cannot be discussed without Europeans. What European future can Russia discuss with Ukraine, what European future can one discuss with Ukraine at all? These are two opposing camps, warring countries. What kind of Europe could they talk about? That was the essence of the conversation. And I saw that Russia took this very well.".