LONDON, November 25. /TASS/. The Royal Air Force (RAF) is moving its aircraft into hangars and secure shelters at night due to the possibility of drone attacks, Sky News reported.

According to the report, British military command is also developing plans to install anti-drone netting around combat aircraft.

On November 13, the British Ministry of Defense reported activity by unidentified drones over the RAF Lakenheath Air Base, which is used by the US Air Force, in Suffolk, in eastern England. According to Sky News, "USAF Security Forces personnel responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity over RAF Lakenheath. No personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected," a US Air Force spokesperson said. According to The Daily Mail, a security siren also sounded that evening at Feltwell Air Base, which is also used by the US Air Force and is located approximately 10 kilometers from Lakenheath. The British Ministry of Defense said it was investigating the incident.