MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Fuel shortages on the Russian market are being covered through external supplies from both neighboring and other countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

He noted that the authorities plan to decide on further steps regarding the regulation of gasoline exports in December.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the deputy prime minister.

Situation in the fuel market

The situation in the Russian domestic fuel market is now tense "because a number of oil refineries are undergoing repairs."

Fuel shortages on the Russian market are being covered by external supplies from neighboring and other countries: "At the moment, the situation is normal, although there is, undoubtedly, a deficit that is being covered through external supplies."

Measures being taken

Russian authorities are currently doing everything possible "to supply the domestic market, including through deliveries from neighboring and other countries."

A decision on whether to extend the authorization for gasoline imports beyond 2026 will depend on the state of the domestic market: "It will depend on the situation regarding refining capacity and supplies to the domestic market. We will make prompt decisions, whatever is necessary."

The Energy Ministry has prepared proposals to extend the ban on kerosene exports: "Yes, the Energy Ministry has prepared such proposals."

The duration of the restrictions will be determined based on the balance of supply and demand: "It will depend on the balance that emerges."

In December, Russian authorities plan to decide on further steps regarding the regulation of gasoline exports: "We will make a decision in December, depending on the projected balance."