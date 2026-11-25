MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s budget must be prepared for a potential decline in oil prices, should the situation in the Middle East stabilize, Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"If oil prices decline, and there are grounds for such a possibility, if the situation in the Strait of Hormuz normalizes, leading to larger volumes of oil reaching the markets, prices will inevitably change, accordingly. Therefore, the budget must be prepared for such scenarios. We have already taken necessary decisions in this regard," he said, speaking at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Budget and Financial Markets.

Considering more than 35,000 sanctions that have been imposed against Russia, it is essential to ensure the stability of public finances, the official noted. In the process of drafting the budget, oil and gas revenues were calculated based on a benchmark oil price of $50 per barrel instead of $59 this year, which will help reduce the budget’s dependence on fluctuations in oil prices, he said.

Siluanov also emphasized the importance of keeping the budget deficit and the volume of government borrowings under control, adding that the Finance Ministry should signal to investors and the business community that it intends to reduce the deficit and exercise stricter oversight over the state’s involvement in the financial market.

The ministry is currently borrowing on the market at 16.5-17%, Siluanov said. "This is to say that investors surely expect a more balanced budget and a lower deficit," he noted.