MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry will adjust its borrowing plans downward, taking into account additional budget revenues, Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"We will borrow less. We will adjust the volume of borrowing, considering additional revenues that we expect to receive," he said.

The plans will be adjusted downward, though the ministry will still engage in borrowing, Siluanov noted. "We will not [be borrowing] the full amount, but we will take into account additional revenues we expect," he added.