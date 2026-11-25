NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. Polish authorities have asked their NATO allies to examine the possibility of intercepting missiles heading toward the alliance’s border from the direction of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the report, Warsaw put forward the idea on Monday during a meeting of NATO permanent representatives in Brussels. While some countries expressed support for the proposal, the discussion remained preliminary, and no decisions were reached, the sources noted.

The parties did not discuss the specifics of what a potential NATO response might entail, the agency said. Intercepting missiles could require the alliance to access Ukrainian airspace, a move that would necessitate Kiev’s consent. Furthermore, any such action would require a unanimous decision, which does not currently exist among NATO allies, the report added.

On November 20, the news portal Wirtualna Polska, citing Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, reported that two missiles and a drone had entered Polish airspace that morning, landing in two eastern provinces. No one was injured. On November 23, NATO announced the deployment of an AWACS airborne early warning and control aircraft to Poland following the incident, for which the alliance blamed Russia.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Georgy Mikhno rejected allegations of Russian involvement in the November 20 "violation of Polish airspace," dismissing the claims as groundless and unsupported by evidence.