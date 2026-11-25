ROME, November 25. /TASS/. Italy was the only European country to strongly condemn Ukraine's military operation in Libyan territorial waters because it directly affects Rome's strategic interests, La Repubblica reports.

Citing government sources, the newspaper says Rome does not rule out London's involvement. It specifies that the belief is that it transferred "intelligence" to Kiev, not that it provided "personnel and equipment for naval operations."

La Repubblica warns that an escalation in the Mediterranean would inevitably disrupt trade and civilian shipping, urging Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to handle the issue with extreme caution.

The newspaper adds that the Italian government does not intend to change its overall policy toward Kiev, despite Ukraine's attack on the Libyan port of Benghazi and the presence of people with Italian surnames on Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) extremist website.

Ukrainian drones attacked the port of Benghazi on November 22. Musa al-Koni, deputy chairman of Libya's Presidential Council, said Ukraine's actions, for which Kiev claimed responsibility, amounted to a declaration of war on the Libyan state.