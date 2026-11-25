MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The majority of Germans now oppose military aid to Ukraine, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) pointed out, arguing that the war mindset is fading there.

"The warmongers are losing ground as a majority of Germans now oppose military assistance to Ukraine," Dmitriev wrote on the social media platform X.

He was commenting on the results of a poll conducted by polling institute Forsa, acting on behalf of the Hamburg-based Korber Foundation, which found that a majority of Germans (53%) oppose continuing military support for Kiev. The share of those opposed to aid for Ukraine has risen by one-third over the past year. A year ago, the share of those opposed to aid for Kiev stood at 39% (down 14 percentage points). The share of respondents in favor of continued support for Ukraine has fallen during this time from 59% to 46%.