THE HAGUE, November 25. /TASS/. EU and NATO member states are openly interfering in how regional groups choose their representatives for the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said Azar Dzhioev, Russia’s deputy permanent envoy to the OPCW.

"EU and NATO members are openly interfering in the Eastern Europe’s choice of representatives for the OPCW Executive Council. At the body’s 113th session, there was already open talk of influencing elections in other regional groups, even to the point of blocking candidates," Dzhioev told the 31st session of the OPCW Conference of the States Parties.

"They are imposing a new order based on rules no one has approved. This opens the door to a destructive practice whereby any OPCW member state can demand a vote to reject a regional nominee it dislikes," he said.

On November 24, Hugh Adsett, who chairs the 31st session, announced that Poland and Estonia had won Eastern Europe's council seats with 117 and 111 votes, respectively. Russia received 46 votes.

Moscow lost its council seat in 2023, when it received 65 votes, one short of the 66 required. Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine won the Eastern European Group’s seats for the term from May 2024 to May 2026. Russia also failed to win a seat in 2024 and 2025. It received 51 votes at the conference’s 30th session in November 2025.