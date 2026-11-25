MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Japanese prefecture of Yamanashi needs to start cooperation with such regions of Russia as the DPR and the LPR, said Yoshihiko Fujimoto, a regional parliament deputy, who had previously visited the Donetsk People's Republic.

"This is my first time in Russia and I immediately went to the LPR and the DPR. I believe that we need to start cooperation with these regions," he told TASS.

"I am sure that there are a lot of people who want to interact [with Russia]." Earlier, Fujimoto and journalist Naoko Iizuka were included in the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets on accusation of an attempt on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The day before, Fujimoto and Iizuka visited the DPR.