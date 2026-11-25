MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share its unique expertise and technologies in the energy sector with Brunei, specifically regarding the extraction of hard-to-recover hydrocarbons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah.

"Russia and Brunei are interested in further strengthening their partnership in what has traditionally been the flagship area of their bilateral ties - the energy sector," the president said. "Russia is ready to assist in enhancing the recovery rates at oil and gas fields currently under development in Brunei, as well as in the development of hard-to-recover reserves."

"We could share our unique Russian experience, competencies, and highly efficient technical solutions in this field with our Bruneian friends," Putin added.