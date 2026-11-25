MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah have adopted a joint declaration elevating their bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership, according to an announcement made during a ceremony following talks between the two leaders at the Kremlin.

"Following the Russian-Bruneian talks, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and His Majesty the Sultan and Head of State of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah adopted a joint declaration on elevating the level of relations between the Russian Federation and Brunei Darussalam to the status of a strategic partnership," an announcer said at the ceremony.

"This comprehensive document sets out ambitious goals and outlines long-term plans for cooperation between our states across all key areas," Putin noted in his statement following the talks.

In 2026, Russia and Brunei mark the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (established on October 1, 1991). The state visit of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to Moscow on November 25 marked his ninth in-person meeting with Vladimir Putin. The two sides discussed expanding their political dialogue and economic cooperation.

Over the years, Brunei has opened an embassy in Moscow (1998) and Russia has opened one in Brunei (2010). By 2026, bilateral trade had approached $1 billion, with Brunei becoming a buyer of a significant share of Russian oil (accounting for 17% of its imports in 2025). The two countries engage with one another within the UN, the OIC, and ASEAN. They are developing military-technical cooperation (including visits by Russian Pacific Fleet vessels to the port of Muara since 2017) and are discussing digital technologies, tourism, and Islamic banking. Brunei has not joined anti-Russian sanctions, although it has supported UN resolutions condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine (2022-2026).