MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. It's hard to get a read on how Europe actually feels about conducting a dialogue with Russia, as they keep putting out contradictory statements on the subject, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted.

Peskov said in comments to the newspaper Izvestia that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s offer to act as a security guarantor for Vladimir Zelensky during a potential trip to Moscow is a very good one.

Ukraine’s attacks on Russian vessels in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas are widening the conflict and threatening the security of countries supplying Kiev with money and ammunition, he said in an interview with Vesti.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

Armenian Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Russia has been agreed upon, and the Kremlin is preparing for it: "We are preparing for the visit; it was agreed upon earlier. [Details] will be announced additionally."

Belarusian president’s offer to Zelensky

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s offer to act as a security guarantor for Vladimir Zelensky during his trip to Moscow is a very good one: "It is well known that the Belarusian president has repeatedly expressed his readiness to provide all possible assistance in resolving this conflict. And, by the way, it is a very good offer for Zelensky, but, as we know, he did not like it."

Belarus has assisted Russian-Ukrainian contacts from the very beginning and is now helping with humanitarian operations, for which Moscow is grateful to Minsk: "The contribution of the Belarusian president is difficult to overestimate. Indeed, Belarus creates a great atmosphere for our ties, and from the start fostered our establishing contacts with the Ukrainians, with representatives of the Kiev regime."

Ukraine negotiations

There is always a basis for negotiations with Ukraine; Russia keeps the door open and intends to continue them: "There is always a basis for negotiations; they must be conducted patiently. President Putin has spoken about this repeatedly: we are open to negotiations and intend to continue them. As long as we have not yet achieved the goals we have set for ourselves through negotiations, we will continue the special military operation."

No date has been set yet for the next round of talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi: "No decision has been made yet, and no date has been set."

Possible visit by Europeans to Russia

Statements from Europe concerning the possibility of contacts with Russia are highly inconsistent: "Yes, the statements are very inconsistent. Just the day before yesterday, there was a statement from Brussels suggesting that a decision had been made not to engage in bilateral contacts with Russia. Then, there was a statement saying that such contacts could take place, but only on neutral territory. For now, the Europeans are struggling to clearly articulate their position."

There is no concrete information at the moment about a possible visit by a European delegation to Moscow: "I can’t tell you anything specific yet."

Readiness for contacts with Europe

Russia remains open to talks with representatives of the European Union: "The Russian side is ready and open to contacts."

Russia maintains working contacts with Europeans, but they have so far produced no significant results: "There are certain working contacts, but, so to speak, they have so far yielded little."

Russia will be patient in maintaining working contacts with the European Union: "We will be patient in upholding our working contacts."

Kiev’s attacks

Ukraine’s attacks on Russian vessels in the Mediterranean and Baltic seas are widening the conflict and threatening the security of countries supplying Kiev with money and ammunition: "Ukraine’s terrorist actions are expanding the geographic scope of hostilities and thereby threatening the security of other countries, including those supplying Ukraine with money, equipment, ammunition and other materiel. This is a paradoxical situation. We can see that it is causing concern in those countries."

Estonia’s closure of border crossings with Russia

The closure of border crossings with Russia has been met with resistance by the Estonian people, but the republic’s authorities apparently don't care: "There is considerable discontent, yes, but apparently this does not concern the Estonian authorities in the slightest."

Situation with Russian athletes

The situation involving the exclusion of Russian athletes from international competitions is unprecedented, and the main task now is to help them return to competition as soon as possible: "The situation is complicated, it is unprecedented and requires additional efforts, but, once again, very patient action. The main thing for us is not to harm the interests of our athletes. The main thing is to help them resume competing in international events as soon as possible."

It is unlikely that European countries can be said to be facing exclusion from international competitions because of their actions against Russian athletes: "We can see that it is hardly possible to say so at this point. We see that decisions by the International Olympic Committee and many federations in favor of our athletes are being openly sabotaged at the national level, with governments declaring that they will not issue visas.".