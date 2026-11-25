GOMEL /Belarus/, November 25. /TASS/. Given Europe’s manners and intentions, its representatives would sit down at the negotiating table for talks on Ukraine and immediately "put their feet up," and Moscow doesn't want to give them the chance to do that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told a news conference after a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries.

Lavrov noted that Moscow first wants to understand what role Europe could play in talks on Europe’s security architecture. He also reiterated Moscow’s interest in normalizing relations with Tbilisi.

TASS has compiled the foreign minister’s key remarks.

European Commission policy

Lavrov accused the European Commission of engaging in "megaphone diplomacy" over Ukraine. "The European Commission regularly issues statements, but it sends Russia no concrete proposals through diplomatic channels. To my mind, that confirms that Brussels, and the Commission in particular, is not taking this seriously," he said.

"We have never had any contact with the European Commission about negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov stated.

Moscow invites European representatives

Moscow wants to hear what role Europe intends to play in the talks. "There was some discussion recently of statements from Brussels that they had apparently agreed on a team. They called it a European 'five,' meaning France, Germany, the UK, Italy and Poland, plus representatives of the EU and NATO. That makes seven. They said publicly that these seven should insert themselves into the talks that Russia, the United States and Ukraine have resumed in Abu Dhabi. Our view is that we first need to understand what role Europe intends to play in those talks."

"If Europe’s aims are the ones I quoted earlier - that NATO and the EU alone will determine Europe’s security architecture and that Russia’s interests must not be accommodated - then what is the point of such talks? That is why we asked representatives of European countries to come to Moscow or explain their position to us some other way. Their response is, 'No, we don’t want to explain anything to you. We want to sit down at the negotiating table straight away.' "

Europe’s manners

"With those manners and those intentions, they’ll sit down at the negotiating table and immediately put their feet up on it. We don’t need that," Lavrov stated.

Relations with Georgia

"We are interested in normalizing relations with Tbilisi. I welcome the Georgian foreign minister’s recent statement that there is no reason to fear contact with Russia. I think that is a pragmatic approach that serves the interests of the Georgian people and benefits our relations with the country," he noted.

Eurasian charter

Lavrov described the proposed Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity as an invitation to dialogue. "In our draft charter, we make a point of emphasizing that this is simply an invitation to dialogue. We are issuing no ultimatums. The charter’s strength should lie in its ability to command broad acceptance and reflect a consensus," he said.

"What shapes this process will be what happens in practice - the initiatives that countries and regional groupings across our shared continent actually pursue and the interests they have."