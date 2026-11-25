BELGOROD, November 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on the Belgorod Region killed one civilian and wounded nine others, including a one-year-old boy, the regional crisis management center said.

"Ukrainian attacks are continuing. One civilian was killed and nine others were wounded, including a one-year-old child," the center reported.

A drone attack near a business in the village of Malomikhaylovka in the Shebekinsky district wounded the boy, a pregnant woman and a man. Members of a local self-defense unit took all three to Shebekino Central District Hospital.

The woman is in serious condition with shrapnel wounds to her chest, abdomen, arms, legs and head. "Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save her unborn child," the center said.

The boy is also in serious condition, with shrapnel wounds to his lower back and arms. The man suffered shrapnel wounds to his torso, head, arms and legs.