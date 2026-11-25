MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered drone strikes against infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, hitting, in particular, a Nova Post logistics terminal in the Kiev Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The strikes hit <…> a Nova Post logistics terminal in the settlement of Belaya Tserkov in the Kiev Region used to store dual-use cargo supplied by Western countries for the Ukrainian army," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces also struck power substations in Kharkov, the Dnepropetrovsk and Zhitomir Regions that supplied electricity to Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, it said.

"The strikes hit a 330 kV power substation in the city of Kharkov, a 150 kV power substation in the settlement of Verkhnedneprovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and a 110 kV power substation in the settlement of Malin in the Zhitomir Region that provided electricity to facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector," it said.

In addition, Russian forces struck the Krivorozhskaya thermal power plant in Zelenodolsk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region that supplied electricity to Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the ministry reported.

"The strikes hit the Krivorozhskaya thermal power plant in Zelenodolsk in the Dnepropetrovsk Region that provided for the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises," the ministry said.

Russian forces also struck the Nerubaiskoye and Bloom logistics facilities in the Odessa Region used to store and distribute cargo for the Ukrainian army, it said.

"The strikes hit <…> the logistics centers Nerubaiskoye in the settlement of Nerubaiskoye and Bloom in the settlement of Mirnoye in the Odessa Region that stored and distributed military cargo for the needs of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

Russian forces also hit a vessel with military supplies near Odessa in the Black Sea, it said.

"The strikes hit <…> a dry cargo ship east of Odessa in the Black Sea as it was delivering dual-use cargo intended for the needs of the Ukrainian army," the ministry reported.