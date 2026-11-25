DUSHANBE, November 25. /TASS/. Service members from the communications and electronic warfare (EW) units of Russia’s 201st Guards Military Base stationed in Tajikistan practiced establishing reliable field communications while degrading a simulated enemy's command and control based on standardized tactical radio procedures and electronic warfare (EW) protocols, the press service of the Central Military District reported.

It noted that approximately 50 soldiers participated in the exercise. "The servicemen met the standards for configuring switching and special equipment, providing video-conferencing capabilities to command posts and establishing stable, uninterrupted communications. In addition, military communications specialists practiced tasks related to establishing communications via shortwave and ultra-shortwave radio stations in field conditions," the statement said.

While carrying out the training tasks, the troops used medium-power radio stations, satellite communication stations, digital radio relay stations, as well as R-419L1 radio relay stations and R-149-AKSh command and control vehicles, the Central Military District’s press service added. "In turn, electronic warfare specialists jammed the radio communication channels of the simulated enemy using the Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare system," the statement said.

The 201st Guards Military Base, stationed in Tajikistan, is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. Based in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar, it comprises motorized infantry, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC defense, and communications units.