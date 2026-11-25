MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s ships has made a business call at the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to take part in the joint naval exercises Marumex 2026, the Fleet’s press office reported.

"A group of the Pacific Fleet’s combat ships comprising the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the tanker Pechenga has made a business call at the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to prepare for and participate in the joint naval exercise Marumex 2026," the press office said in a statement.

During several days after the arrival, phases of the naval maneuvers will be planned and an official opening ceremony will take place along with the shore-based stage of the Russian-Myanmarese drills Marumex 2026, it specified.

After the shore-based stage, ships of the Russian and Myanmarese Navies will practice deployment and maneuvering in the Andaman Sea and accomplish combat exercises in air defense and mine countermeasures. They will also exercise to free a vessel seized by simulated terrorists, the press office reported.

The joint exercise aims to comprehensively develop and strengthen naval cooperation and practice the issues of ensuring safe shipping and maritime economic activity in marine areas in Southeast Asia, it specified.