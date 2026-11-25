NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. The US military has carried out a controlled detonation of 4.5 tons of lead azide at a plant in Iowa, the Associated Press reports.

According to the agency, a loud explosion was heard where the detonation occurred, while two clouds of white smoke appeared above the site and quickly dissipated. The military did not allow journalists and other observers within 6.4 km of the site of the explosion.

Despite warnings to stay at home, some locals took to the streets to watch the explosion.

The US army planned to destroy 68 barrels of the toxic substance lead azide via controlled explosions at a plant in Middletown on November 20. But a court banned the plans temporarily after a lawsuit was filed by eco-activists who feared that dangerous compounds would enter the environment as a result of the explosion. Despite the court appeal, the Department of Justice said on November 22 that the army has the right to carry out disposal work on the basis of emergency powers.

On November 23, President Donald Trump supported the army's plans, but ordered the military not to proceed with their implementation until the appeals court decides on the environmental activists' lawsuit. Democratic Governor Rob Sand, who was elected in early November and has not yet taken office, does not support the disposal of lead azide. On the evening of November 23, the Court of Appeal ruled that all environmental requirements had been met when planning the detonation of chemicals, while Sand made it clear that he did not object to the plans of the US administration.