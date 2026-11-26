NEW YORK, November 26. /TASS/. The US Army may miss out on hundreds of missiles needed to replenish its arsenal, which has been depleted by the war against Iran, if lawmakers do not approve funding for large-scale arms procurement, Bloomberg reported, citing documents from the White House Office of Management and Budget.

According to the news agency, the US administration is trying to persuade lawmakers to include provisions in the federal government’s temporary funding bill that would allow the Pentagon to purchase weapons in the quantities it needs. Otherwise, the US Department of War may not receive 347 JASSM cruise missiles and will be forced to purchase 12 SM-3 Block IIA anti-ballistic missiles instead of 136. The Pentagon will also be unable to obtain the required number of Tomahawk cruise missiles, the office noted.

In August, The Washington Post reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump had allegedly demanded an explanation from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth as to why the Department of War had misled him on the shortage of weapons in the standoff with Iran. The US leader later rejected the newspaper’s claims.