BERLIN, November 25. /TASS/. The United States was able to develop an approach to the Ukrainian settlement following the negotiations with Russia, special envoy and son-in-law of the US President Jared Kushner said.

Kushner said in a podcast by Axel Springer head Mathias Doepfner that over the past two months his team had been working very closely with the Europeans, discussing what was needed to achieve unity, and how to develop the right framework and approach peace.

Besides many ideas were discussed privately with Russia.

Kushner believes that now the US has a concept and approach to the settlement, which could bring success.

He added that now it seems that both sides are ready to try.