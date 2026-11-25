MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia presented its vision of the possible framework for a future Ukraine settlement during trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

Asked whether Moscow was preparing new proposals on the European security architecture for the next round of talks, Ryabkov said the process was fluid. "During the previous round, our colleagues received a detailed picture of the problems Russia sees and of what it could consider as a way forward and a framework for a future settlement," he said.

"Nothing in our position should come as a surprise. It would be wrong to expect Russia to change things up every time. We won't dilute our position by constantly putting out new proposals. We will adhere to the framework approved by the president and act in accordance with existing instructions, providing the necessary organizational support and further specifying our approaches. That is precisely what we did during the previous round," Ryabkov concluded.